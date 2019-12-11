If you're struggling to find the perfect Christmas present, take a cue from Kris Jenner's one-stop solution. For the holidays, the reality star is giving her fans and friends the gift of injectable youth: Botox.



In a recent People interview, the 64-year-old revealed she has partnered with Botox Cosmetic to give out "Botox gift cards" to friends and family.

"It's a one stop shop for me," Jenner told People. "And who doesn't love Botox? For me it's been really great. If you're responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It's something that I've been using for a long time."

Adding that she's grateful to have her mom Mary Jo "MJ" around, she revealed that she definitely plans on gifting her some botox for the holidays. "I also feel really blessed to have my mom still here feeling okay, and she's 85 years old," Jenner said. "I hope I have that adventurous spirit when I'm her age. She's a joy. I'm going to give her a Botox gift card for sure"

What about her own beauty routine? She admittedly keeps it "simple," saying, "My routine is pretty simple, but it always has been my entire life. A massage, a great facial, a manicure and a little Botox and I'm good to go. I'm pretty traditional. As long as I'm clean and scrubbed up, I'm a happy camper."