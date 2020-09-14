Kim Kardashian has responded to backlash surrounding her new SKIMS maternity line.

On Sunday, the star announced that her shapewear brand would be debuting a new line of products to provide "comfort and support for your changing body during and after pregnancy." That said, in the comments, it didn't take long for fans to dub the line "dangerous," before accusing Kardashian of trying to make pregnant women to look slimmer.

"When I'm pregnant that will be my one chance to enjoy being fat… don't see the point in this while I'm creating a miracle inside of me," as one commenter wrote.

Meanwhile, others like Jameela Jamil indirectly criticized the line, writing that, "Pregnancy is hard enough, with enough worries already."

"Lot of talk on the internet today about pregnancy shapewear. And each to their own. But from the discourse online I will say: I wish we could just Normalize just focusing on the inside of a pregnant body, not the outside," Jamil wrote via her Instagram Story. "You don't need your shape corrected or hidden. You don't need an even more awkward obstacle between you and a piss. You just need to try and ride with this miracle and do your best to be as happy/comfortable as is possible within your circumstances."



In the wake of the controversy though, Kardashian took to her Twitter to address some of the concerns, clarifying that the "SKIMS maternity line is not to slim but to support."

"To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven't been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it's like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women," she wrote.

Kardashian then went on to explain that the belly part isn't meant to be a slimming device. Rather, it's "sheer" and made from "a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment."

"It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back — and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling," she added, before mentioning that the product design would be especially helpful "for those recovering from a Cesarean section."



"We launched this category in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women who wrote us requesting it and because it was something I personally needed when I was pregnant myself," Kardashian concluded.

"Based on the majority of positive feedback we have received so far from pregnant women around the world, I am incredibly proud to provide a solution that will provide comfort and support during the times that we all need it most, during pregnancy and after."

See her entire response, below.

