After a couple of months of keeping fans in the dark about his sexuality, Joshua Bassett has revealed that he's a member of the LGBTQ+ community. In a new interview with GQ, he's opened up about how he identifies and feels so that the entire world can understand him.

Instead of pinpointing what he is, Bassett kept the door open, explaining that he's anything that he wants to be. "There are plenty of letters in the alphabet... why bother rushing to a conclusion?" he asked. "Sometimes your letter changes, sometimes you try a different one, other times you realize you're not what you thought you were, or maybe you always knew. All of these can be true."

He made his reveal and then proclaimed his excitement to be part of the community. "I'm happy to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community because they embrace all," he said. "Don't let anyone tell you love isn't love. They're the ones who probably need it the most."

Basset's explanation about his sexuality ended with a wish for this generation to "feel comfortable, confident and safe talking about sexuality without needing to be a box and without needing to have it all figured out."

The High School The Musical: The Musical: The Series star, who dated former fellow costar Olivia Rodrigo and may have been the inspiration for her hit song "Drivers License," revealed his appreciation for Harry Styles in a recent interview that served as an initial coming out video. "He's a very classy man, and he's very well rounded," Bassett said. "He kind of does it all — like acting, singing, fashion — and I think that he's just a nice guy who doesn't say too much, but when he talks it matters."

After reiterating how cool that he thinks Styles is, Bassett said, "Also, he's hot. I guess this is also my coming-out video."

Later on, Bassett took to Twitter to answer the questions of fans and address backlash that he was receiving. "My entire life people have told me my sexuality," he said. "People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance."

"It's 2021," he continued. We are the generation of love & growth, it's time we start acting like it. Whether you love me, hate me, or damn me to hell, I love you all the same."

Check out Bassett's interview with GQ at the link up above.