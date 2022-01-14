To celebrate its 30th anniversary, veteran record label Interscope has announced that it will team up with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to showcase more than 50 original artworks in an exhibition, called Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined.

The entire show pulls together a diverse group of visual artists, from Kehinde Wiley to Rashid Johnson and Cicely Brown’, that are paying homage to some of Interscope's most iconic signed acts over the years like Kendrick Lamar, Tupac, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, No Doubt and more.

Kendrick Lamar by Rashid Johnson (Courtesy of Interscope)

“Interscope's original mission was to find the most profound artists, empower their creativity and what happens,” Interscope Co-Founder Jimmy Iovine says. “For the 30th, we wanted to continue that vision by assembling the most admired visual artists and empower them with that same creative license to honor the musical artists we have worked with over three decades.”

Snapchat is set to provide AR experiences that enable visitors to hear music as they look at the exhibition art. Of course, there will also be two NFTs by Burnt Toast that are inspired by the sounds of N.E.R.D. and Timbaland.

The full collection will be on display at the Resnick Pavilion in the LACMA, from January 30 to February 13.