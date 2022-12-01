HyunA and DAWN are no more.

On Wednesday, November 30, the former Wonder Girls member announced in an Instagram post that the K-pop power couple opted to call off their engagement and end things after six years of dating.

"We broke up," HyunA wrote. "We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues from now on."

She added, "Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly."

As a result, bereft fans expressed their shock at the pair's sudden breakup in a flood of comments responding to her statement, with a few even going so far as to come up with theories about the reason behind their split. And one of the main hypotheses involved some unfortunate speculation blaming HyunA for what happened.

Despite the rumor already being salacious enough, the gossip trolls decided to generate more drama by creating a fake screenshot of what appears to be a comment made by DAWN's Instagram, in which the ex-Pentagon star seemingly alludes to HyunA hiding things about her past, including alleged affairs with other men, an abortion and a secret child from when she lived with another person when she was in high school.

That said, DAWN later quickly shut down the speculation in a message posted to his own Instagram, which included a photo of the fake comment.

"Hello, this is DAWN. I won’t talk for long but the following post is not written by me and I will be taking legal action against the cowardly, dirty, and pitiful person who is spreading false information," he said, according to a translation provided by All K-Pop.

"Even if we broke up, [HyunA] is still just as precious to me, more sincere and cool than anyone I’ve seen, and the artist I will continue to love most," DAWN went on to add. "Please don’t live like this and use your precious time in a good place."

You can see both HyunA and DAWN's posts below.