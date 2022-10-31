Polaroids From Inside the 2022 Hulaween Gala

Happy Hulaween! The New York Restoration Project welcomed 650 costume-clad guests to a spooky lower Manhattan venue for its 26th annual Halloween Gala, Hulaween and the Seven Deadly Sins.

On Friday, October 28 at the Battery Maritime Building, the benefit raised more than $2 million to celebrate NYRP’s promotion of community gardens and urban green spaces. Founded in 1995 by singer, actress, activist, and Halloween legend Bette Midler, NYRP’s exclusive autumn gala fittingly honored big-name guests.

Broadway star and actress Jane Krakowski earned NYRP’s 2022 "Wind Beneath My Wings Award," presented to her by actor and author Alan Cumming. In turn, NYRP’s executive director, Lynn Bodnar Kelly, awarded Rep. Ritchie Torres with the 2022 "Green Visionary Award."

Then, the "Green Goddess Award" went to Sondra Wenger, who is the Head of Americas Commercial Operator Division, CBRE Investment Management. NYRP Trustee and managing Director at Winthrop Capital Partners Samuel M. Ashner received the adjacent "Green God Award." Both were presented by NYRP Trustee and Board Co-Chair, Darcy Stacom.

For the star-studded event, pop star Ava Max performed a dazzling set, including hit song "Sweet But Psycho." She also played new single "Million Dollar Baby," alongside "My Head and My Heart," "Kings and Queens," "Maybe You’re the Problem," "Who’s Laughing Now," "Tattoo" and "The Motto."

Finally, no Halloween party would be complete without a costume contest. With some of New York City’s most fashionable figures in attendance, NYRP Trustee Michael Kors and 2021 Hulaween honoree Lance Le Pere judged the annual competition.