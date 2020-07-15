Rihanna was one of the first celebs to help put Amina Muaddi's namesake shoe line on the map. Early on, the designer's signature kick-flared heels would almost always be spotted on RiRi, all of which the superstar bought herself.

Muaddi is also friends with her stylist (and Fenty Creative Director) Jahleel Weaver, who worked with her in developing a new range of footwear that launched today. Together with Rihanna, they came up with four different styles that channel Muaddi's hyper-sexy, architectural aesthetic.

The collection revolves around upside-down stiletto heels inspired DIY steel nails, where the head of the nail forms the base of the heel and the point appears hammered into the sole.

According to the company, Muaddi worked closely with the team to create "footwear that represents the muse and the brand: strong, refined and feminine." The four designs — a leather caged sandal, meshy mules, slingbacks with PVC straps and a pair of sandals with crystal and suede braids — are the final Fenty drop of the summer, titled Release 7-20.

