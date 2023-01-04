Fall Out Boy Is Making a Comeback in 2023

As if Cardi B covering "Sugar We're Goin' Down" at a New Year's Eve party in Miami wasn't enough to trigger your pop punk nostalgia, Fall Out Boy fans will have plenty to look forward to in 2023 with the promise of new music from the band.

In a letter sent out to fans on the first of the year, Fall Out Boy appeared to indicate their first new music since 2018's M A N I A was coming soon. The note, titled "A Homeboy's Life," is pretty cryptic, replete with metaphors, flowery language and poetic ramblings about "placing items in my [shopping] cart...but emotionally" but it does happen to end on a salient point: “We spent the last year jamming out in a tiny room can’t wait to share them with you.” And just to make sure they got their point across, they follow it up with the post-script, “Spoiler alert: we’ve got more than a gold watch coming for you next year.”

To Fall Out Boy's credit, they've been dropping breadcrumbs that a new album might be in the cards for a while now. Back in November, the band took out a full-page ad in the Chicago Tribune that prominently featured the words "FOB 8," which appears to allude to a forthcoming eighth studio album, followed by the phrase, “If you build it, they will come.”

Fall Out Boy recently celebrated the Christmas holiday by dropping a trippy visual titled “A Claymation Fall Out Boy Celebration” which featured alien starmen, a Doberman Pinscher, day-glo cave-dwelling hand monsters, a body horror backyard barbecue and a snippet of an unreleased song that seemed to be the prelude for something much larger.

Amid all of this, fans have been receiving postcards from "Pink Seashell Beach" just as cryptic as their New Year's email. The mysterious mail reads: “I saw you in a bright clear field. Hurricane heat in my head. The kind of pain you feel to get good in the end. Inscribed like stone and faded by the rain: ‘Give up what you love give up what you love before it does you in…’” which definitely could be lyrics. Stans were quick to note that frontman Pete Wentz had previously made a reference to a pink seashell beach in a 2020 interview with NME, as well as references on Fall Out Boy's website to the locale.

Having been forced to cancel most their previously planned Hella Mega Tour alongside Weezer and Green Day because of Covid, it feels like we've been long overdue for some new Fall Out Boy. We look forward to whatever the band has in store for us in 2023.