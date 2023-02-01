'Dr. Phil' Is Coming to an End

After 21 seasons and nearly a quarter of a century on air, Dr. Phil is going dark.

Sources at CBS told Variety that the host of the long-running daytime talk show, Philip McGraw, made the decision to stop producing new episodes of the show after its current season wraps. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”

After getting his start as a recurring guest on Oprah Winfrey's eponymous talk show, McGraw's psychology-based advice spin-off series first launched in 2002. From keeping kids company while home sick from school to launching Bhad Bhabie's career, Dr. Phil has remained a staple of daytime television for the better part of two decades, earning 31 Daytime Emmy nominations during its run and reportedly still averaging around two million viewers per episode. The decision to end Dr. Phil comes amind a much larger daytime exodus that's seen shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show and Maury all come to a close within the past year.

McGraw's decision to shutter the show coincides with the end of his five-year distribution deal with CBS Media Ventures. The broadcast network is currently looking to keep Dr. Phil in syndication for at least the upcoming 2023-24 season with a collection of repeats. “Phil changed the daytime landscape as the force behind one of the most popular talk shows ever on daytime TV,” CBS Media Ventures president Steve LoCascio said. “We plan to be in the Dr. Phil business with the library for years to come and welcome opportunities to work together in the future.”

Fortunately for Dr. Phil fans, his departure from TV may not last long. CBS Media Ventures has indicated that they are working on a "strategic prime-time partnership" with McGraw in order to “increase his impact on television and viewers.” Details for the proposed partnership are sparse, but it's expected to build off the success of other McGraw-produced shows like Bull and So Help Me Todd with a launch set sometime in 2024.

“I am compelled to engage with a broader audience because I have grave concerns for the American family, and I am determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values," McGraw stressed.