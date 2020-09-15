Demi Lovato has responded to fiancé Max Ehrich's alleged comments about other female celebrities.

Over the weekend, fans took to Twitter under the #MaxEhrichIsOverParty hashtag to post purported screenshots in which he appears to obsessively thirst over stars like Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid. However, the alleged comments that gained the most traction were about Lovato's former friend Selena Gomez and included multiple tweets and an old Instagram Live about how he wanted to marry her.

Related | Demi Lovato Is Engaged

As a result, fans began accusing Ehrich of being a "creep" and "clout chaser" who was just using Lovato.

"Max Ehrich is a creep that has tried to get famous women's attention for years (especially Selena Gomez)," one fan said. "He is a clout chaser and was even commenting on many other women's posts a few days before he got with his fiancé, Demi Lovato."

Meanwhile, others accused Ehrich of being with Lovato for the wrong reasons.

"You can literally see here he's said the exact same thing as he did to every other celebrity and Demi was the only one to let him in her life. Max is using Demi to boot his career and it's worked. I really do feel sick," as another fan wrote.

#MaxEhrichIsOverParty max ehrich is a creep that has tried to get famous women’s attention for years (especially selena gomez) he is a clout chaser and was even commenting on many other women’s posts a few days before he got with his fiancé, demi lovato. pic.twitter.com/E37ccIOUoP — 𝐥𝐢𝐚 (@onlyforeverddl) September 14, 2020

You can literally see here he’s said the exact same thing as he did to every other celebrity and demi was the only one to let him in her life. Max is using demi to boot his career and it’s worked. i really do feel sick pic.twitter.com/Yn49Ovlr2r — 𝒩 (@demisglo) September 12, 2020

And though Ehrich has since deleted his Twitter, Lovato herself appeared to respond to the backlash by telling fans to stop focusing on "fake image to put women against each other."

"It's really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that's between them NOT YOU," she wrote via her Instagram Stories. "Secondly, don't y'all have more important shit to write about in 2020??? I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven't been arrested. WRITE ABOUT THAT."

Lovato then went on to acknowledge that while it's difficult to "look at what's really happening in the world" right now, that doesn't mean people should "distract themselves with doctored images."

"Yes, it's easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the shit out of us all but it's only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER," she continued, before adding, "But on the other hand, if you aren't 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please."

See screenshots of Demi's statement, below.

Demi Lovato asks fans to stop pitting female artists against one another in new Instagram story:



“It’s really sad when people fake images to put women against one another....don’t y’all have more important sh*t to write about in 2020?” pic.twitter.com/sWaD3t82o7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 14, 2020