Cara Delevingne says she was told to take off her underwear for her upcoming docuseries.

During a recent appearance at MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes, the 30-year-old model revealed that she was asked to pleasure herself in front of an audience while filming an episode of Hulu and BBC Three's Planet Sex, which made her realize that she was more of a "prude" than she thought, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I went into [a] masturbation seminar thinking it was going to be a classroom and I’d have a notepad, and instead it was a pink, leather gym mat on the floor with six people going, ‘Well, take your underwear off. This is the lube,” Delevingne said during a conversation about fielding some unexpected requests for the show, in which she explores different aspects of human sexuality and her own personal experiences with it.

“I didn’t realize I was a prude [but] I was like, ‘Sorry, what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do that,'" as she continued. "But I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing.”

However, Delevingne went on to explain that she never had any "reservations" about doing the series itself. Rather, the star — who also says she's "100% queer" in the first ten minutes of the episode — was usually more curious as to what she'd be asked to do, as "every day was completely different."

"I’m used to being a chameleon but this was absurd," she said. "One day you’re going to get your blood taken while having an orgasm, the next day you’re going to a porn library."

Delevingne added, "I was like, ‘Right, okay, screw my head back on.’”

Planet Sex debuts on November 29 via Hulu. In the meantime though, you can read The Hollywood Reporter's article about Delevingne's experience here.