Because we all know you were wondering, Bella Hadid has confirmed that she has, in fact, gotten her COVID-19 vaccination.

You've no doubt heard at this point all about Nicki Minaj's cousin's friends swollen testicles and the whole horribly misinformed anti-vaxx debate that has arisen from of it, so you probably already know that the whole debacle stemmed from the rapper's decision to opt out of attending this past Monday's Met Gala due the event's vaccine mandate.

As a result of the whole Minaj situation (which has escalated to the point where health officials from Trinidad & Tobago have had to put out an official statement saying that it wasn't true, by the way), speculation has sparked about the vaccination status of other notable names that were conspicuously absent from the Met such as Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker, Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner and, as you may have already guessed, Hadid.

Perhaps looking to clear the air, Hadid posted a picture of herself getting what appears to be getting the vaccine to her Instagram Story with the caption "for anyone concerned." Well, it was actually screenshot of a photo Hadid took at the time. That does seem to be intentional considering the fact that the full timestamp was on display letting us know that she got it at precisely 5:37 PM on August 6.

So clearly Hadid wasn't in a huge rush, but she did eventually get it. That has to count for something, right? Here's to hoping that more celebrities and other unvaccinated Americans will follow suit.