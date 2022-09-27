As any traveler can attest, most of the belongings at baggage claim are an endless assembly line of banal, outdated suitcases.

It's that grim reality that was the starting point for the designers of Vaquera, Ashish and Palomo Spain, each of whom created a capsule of luggage with travel brand Away that captures the brands' personal quips and signatures.

"We wanted to make something that could also be a conversation starter at the airport — who knows who you could meet!” said Vaquera co-designer Bryn Taubensee, whose New York-based label is known for its quirky, underground aesthetic. Alongside Vaquera founder Patric DiCaprio, the two created a semi-transparent bag lined with roses printed on nylon, creating the illusion of a bouquet in an empty suitcase.

Ashish x Away

The three brands make up the latest lineup for Away's latest Designer Collection series, which kicked off last year with Sandy Liang, Tia Adeola and Ji Won Choi. Each collection launches on Tuesday, October 4 and sees the designers put their stamps on Away's Bigger Carry-On and Sling Bag.

"I wanted to incorporate the Spanish DNA of our brand, so we utilized our signature florals that have become one of the most recognizable symbols of our designs," said Palomo Spain's Alejandro Gómez Palomo, adding that he wanted to diverge from the idea of a simple monochromatic dark suitcase in favor of something bright, colorful and optimistic.

The bold Ashish styles feature crayon-inspired graphics and florals. “I love when people customize their suitcases so they no longer look pristine," Ashish Gupta says. "I really like a good scribble and I wanted to bring that unrestricted creative mentality into my collection."

Shoppers can sign up on Away's site for more intel on the collab ahead of launch next week.