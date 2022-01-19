André Leon Talley has died. He was 73.

According to TMZ, the legendary fashion journalist passed away on Tuesday at a hospital in White Plains, NY, where he was being treated for an unspecified health issue.

A trailblazer who advocated for more diversity and people of color in the industry, Talley rose to prominence as the first Black man to serve Vogue's creative director, where he worked closely with editor-in-chief Anna Wintour from 1983 to 1995. After leaving the storied fashion publication, he worked at W until rejoining Vogue as its full-time editor-at-large in 1998.

Talley eventually parted ways with the magazine in 2013, but not before solidifying himself as a highly influential style icon in his own right. A literal and figurative giant in the industry, the 6'6" writer had an indelible impact on fashion as documented in his memoir, The Chiffon Trenches, and the 2018 documentary, The Gospel According to André.

Read TMZ's full report here.