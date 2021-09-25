21 Savage turned himself in to authorities at the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office in Georgia on Wednesday. The rapper faced two new charges for drug and gun possession, related to his ICE arrest in Atlanta back in 2019.

Related | Everything You Need To Know About the 21 Savage Case

According to records online, the alleged offenses happened on February 2, 2019, the night before he was arrested. BuzzFeed News reports that the new warrant claims that the artist, whose name is Shayaabin Abraham-Joseph, "threw out a bottle that had liquid in it that later tested positive for codeine, and that a handgun was found inside the car."

The immigration agency brought him into custody the next day, and cited his illegal entry into the U.S. in July 2005, when he was just 13 years old. They said that he "subsequently failed to depart under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa" which expired in 2006. Savage has since said that he was "definitely targeted."

Charles Kuck, Savage's lawyer, told TMZ after the latest claims against the artist, "Last night's manufactured charges are yet another example of how our justice system, from ICE down to the local level, unjustly targets young Black men who seek to exercise their rights. There is no legitimate basis for these charges nor for ICE's continued antics, and we will fight until Mr. Joseph is justly vindicated."

Savage paid a bond was able to get out right away, just 12 minutes after he was booked. Kuck thanked authorities for his quick processing and immediate release. He and the rapper still fully intend to make his case for permanent residency in the U.S. in his upcoming immigration court hearing in November.