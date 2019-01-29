The white-grey blonde, roots-peeking out look has historically been the territory of DIY punk shows and gay bars. But with the rise of the scumbro, things are changing. Today, bleached locks are a favorite beauty move of rising Hollywood heartthrobs:

Ansel Elgort 💘 on Instagram: “💑👑🏄🏼‍♂️” Buzzy comedians who date pop superstars:

Just kidding, white rappers have always been on that train.

But anyway, the white-grey bleach doo has officially ascended to the highest heights of Americana prom king normcore. America's sweetheart, movie-musical icon and champion of the Wildcats, Zac Efron has officially gone scumbro ice blonde.

The actor stepped out at Sundance to promote his new film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile — which is a Ted Bundy biopic, so it seems like Efron is pivoting his brand in all kinds of ways.

It feels like it was only yesterday that he was our suave brunette, blue-eyed beach bum. Oh yeah, it was approximately yesterday. Here's Efron at the Golden Globes a few weeks ago:

How things change. Anyway, feast your eyes on this newborn DJ-grad-student: