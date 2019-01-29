The white-grey blonde, roots-peeking out look has historically been the territory of DIY punk shows and gay bars. But with the rise of the scumbro, things are changing. Today, bleached locks are a favorite beauty move of rising Hollywood heartthrobs:
Buzzy comedians who date pop superstars:
Innocuous sitcom actors:
And white rappers alike:
Just kidding, white rappers have always been on that train.
But anyway, the white-grey bleach doo has officially ascended to the highest heights of Americana prom king normcore. America's sweetheart, movie-musical icon and champion of the Wildcats, Zac Efron has officially gone scumbro ice blonde.
The actor stepped out at Sundance to promote his new film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile — which is a Ted Bundy biopic, so it seems like Efron is pivoting his brand in all kinds of ways.
It feels like it was only yesterday that he was our suave brunette, blue-eyed beach bum. Oh yeah, it was approximately yesterday. Here's Efron at the Golden Globes a few weeks ago:
How things change. Anyway, feast your eyes on this newborn DJ-grad-student:
I guess it's only a matter of time before football quarterbacks and prom kings across the country will be sporting bleach blonde coiffs. Punks, y'all better find a new look.
Photos via Getty