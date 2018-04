After his week of questionable MAGA hat-wearing, Candace Owens-supporting, Trump Twitter moments, Kanye gives us all a little piece of his mind with new single "Ye vs. The People."

The song, which features T.I., is basically a debate that breaks down the thought process behind all of Yeezy's latest political statements. Ye spits a verse voicing out his opinions, and T.I. represents "the people," spitting back basically what we're all thinking.

The song goes:

I know Obama was Heaven-sent

But ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be President

Yeah you can, at what cost though?

Don't that go against the teachings that Ye taught for?

Yo, Tip, I hear your side and everybody talk, though

But ain't goin' against the grain everything I fought for?

Prolly so, Ye, but where you tryna go with this?

It's some shit you just don't align with and don't go against

You just readin' the headlines, you don't see the fine print

We see what you're saying, Kanye... But we're not sure we completely understand.





