Joanna Newsom, master of a very specific instrument, has just inspired an outpouring of 8mm film-iPhone-app admiration from none other than Chanel muse/fellow personified dream, Willow Smith.

Smith covers 'The Book of Right On' in two new videos posted to her social media this week, from Newsom's 2004 debut album The Milk-Eyed Mender. There's a whole lot of sepia and pseudo-projector noise, but the purity of Smith's voice is really something to behold. In fact this very good cover reminds us that she needs to drop a new album stat, because it's not often someone can properly pull off a Newsom cover. Listen below.





















