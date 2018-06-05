Whoopi Goldberg is an EGOT winner, which is Hollywood's most coveted title, and one that only 12 entertainers in history can boast. But the four-part achievement fails to recognize her status as an unexpected style icon, having always championed rising designers, from Vetements to Gypsy Sport. Most notably, she's supported Christian Siriano since the beginning of his fashion career, tapping the Project Runway alum for some of her most high profile appearances.

Last night, Goldberg worked with Siriano yet again for the 2018 CFDA Awards, and wore an instantly iconic magenta pantsuit with puff sleeves, slouchy legs and a matching wide-brimmed hat. The loud '80s-leaning outfit was accessorized with black sunglasses, chunky platforms and her chest tattoo peeking out — the perfect balance of Goldberg's own bold, risk-taking style with Siriano's queer, colorful elegance. And remember, if something's labeled "worst dressed," it's almost always the best.

PAPER called up Siriano after fashion's big night to talk about designing Goldberg's look and taking on the CFDAs with one of Hollywood's most beloved actresses.

How are you feeling after the big night? I'm so tired, but I had a fitting at like 9 AM. That's the life! How did you and Whoopi pair up? I've been friends with Whoopi forever. She was actually one of my first major red carpet [subjects]. I dressed her for the Tonys 11 years ago when she was hosting, and then we became friends. I just dressed her again for the Oscars recently. We have a blast together, and I always try to push her and have fun. But she loves fashion and I think it was her first CFDA Awards also, so we wanted to play with it. She doesn't take anything too seriously, which is good. Related | Top 10 Takeaways From the 2018 CFDA Awards What were the conversations that led to this look? What's so funny is, literally I was just like, "Hey, you wanna wear a fuchsia pink suit and a big hat?" And she wrote me back and was like, "Yes I'll see you there." That was it! [Laughs] It was so funny, but that's how she rolls. It's super casual, it's not like you do 10 fittings — that's not the vibe. She's very go with the flow, which is amazing.