Very mysterious person numero uno Lana Del Rey has papered LA with posters of herself, arousing speculation as to whether we can expect a new album on the horizon. Yes thank you I'll take it.
Lana is depicted looking angelically down from the clouds upon herself (?) and an unidentified male, while the word "LOVE" is written across the image in cinematic typography – something fans are pointing to as evidence for an upcoming album titled Young and in Love.
The most recent full-length project we had from Lana was Honeymoon in 2017, although we have seen her pop up occasionally since (cc this nice little feature from her on The Weeknd's recent album Starboy). She also treated us to a slightly bizarre eyeliner tutorial last week.
Lana, you'll forever be a dream.
[h/t Pitchfork]
Image via Instagram