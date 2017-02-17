Very mysterious person numero uno Lana Del Rey has papered LA with posters of herself, arousing speculation as to whether we can expect a new album on the horizon. Yes thank you I'll take it.

Lana is depicted looking angelically down from the clouds upon herself (?) and an unidentified male, while the word "LOVE" is written across the image in cinematic typography – something fans are pointing to as evidence for an upcoming album titled Young and in Love.



Lana Del Rey - Young And In Love coming soon pic.twitter.com/b2NoAu11zd

— Lana Del Rey Crew (@LanaDReyCrew) February 17, 2017



Mais uma foto do pôster promocional de 'Young And In Love', próximo single de @LanaDelRey, localizado em Los Angeles, Califórnia. pic.twitter.com/sd79qtj75h

— Lana Del Lovers (@LanaDelLovers) February 17, 2017



The most recent full-length project we had from Lana was Honeymoon in 2017, although we have seen her pop up occasionally since (cc this nice little feature from her on The Weeknd's recent album Starboy). She also treated us to a slightly bizarre eyeliner tutorial last week.

Lana, you'll forever be a dream.



[h/t Pitchfork]

Image via Instagram





