If there's any doubt that Quavo is Migos' Bey after 'What's the Price', we're all getting it very wrong.

The premise of the supergroup's latest video, is simple: Migos enters a biker bar to carry out a shady deal before things go awry and a full scale brawl breaks out. Rephrase: Quav enters a biker bar with Kelly and Michelle to carry out a shady deal before things go awry and a full scale brawl breaks out. Then Migos proceed to bust out some sick instruments in the middle of the woods surrounded by car wreckage. Rephrase: Quav proceeds to bust out his lead guitar while Kelly and Michelle come through on back up in the middle of the woods surrounded by car wreckage.

While, sure, Offset [Kelly] still gets the lady (quelle surprise!) and Takeoff [Michelle] gets a verse, it's pretty damn clear that everyone has just accepted Quavo will be the star of this show. I mean I'm not made at it, but Kelly and Michelle might be.

Go on, watch. Tell me something different.