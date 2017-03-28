Your fav queer punk band PWR BTTM has graced us with a music video for their hilarious and devastatingly relatable new single, "Answer My Text." The video features lead singer Liv rolling around in their teenage bedroom and ducktaped to a wall, trying desperately not to text that boy AGAIN as they cope with the angst of the read receipt era. Before you watch it, you should be warned that the song is HIGHLY catchy, and "answer my text you DICK!" is going to likely gonna be the subtext for all of your iMessage interactions today (if it wasn't already). PWR BTTM's sophomore album, Pageant, is set to be released on May 12th.

Watch "Answer My Text" below...

