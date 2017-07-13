OVO's smoothest criminals Majid Jordan and PARTYNEXTDOOR have teamed up on a sexy new bop entitled, "One I Want." In the atmospheric music video directed by Adrian Martinez, the trio enter a mysterious portal at a sparsely populated house party that leads them into a new dimension where they defy gravity and sing to a fleet of expressionless ladies. It's part Poltergeist, part Hotline Bling, and all verysexy.gif.

Watch "One I Want" below...