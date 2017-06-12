Everyone's favorite purple-haired songstress Justine Skye is back and blessing us with brand new music. Skye teamed up with Beats and Puma to put together a stunning short film to accompany her recently-released EP 8 Ounces, which was written and produced by The Dream. Directed by Alex "Grizz" Loucas and styled by Maeve Reilly, the film includes an extended interview with Skye along with visuals for several songs from the EP, including "Still," "Girlfriend," "Too Young To Die," "Agenda" and "Jezebel," shown below:

