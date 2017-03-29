A new day, new banging Mike WiLL content. This time the super producer is all in with Big Sean, another member of his all-start cast from Ransom 2, rolling deep with the whole crew through Los Angeles for "On the Come Up".

Not only does it look particularly hot out there, there's a particularly hectic police chase which does not play out how one might expect. Essentially it's all go, set to, of course, a particularly spicy beat – arguably one of the best from Ransom 2. Also, Big Sean, so.

Watch the video below and make your mama smile.



