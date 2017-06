Hold on to your damn hats, Fenty Beauty coming sooner than you could have ever possibly imagined my pals – in a matter of months in fact.

Reportedly the first product to be released will be the holographic lipstick used on models at Rihanna's Puma x Fenty SS17 show. While you wait, add your email to the mailing list because you can bet this line is going to go like hotcakes.

[h/t The Fader]

Image via Getty