Fresh off VLONE's successful debut at Men's Fashion Week in Paris, a video has emerged on social media of designer and A$AP mob member Bari appearing to force a nude, clearly distressed women into performing sex acts against her will.

In what appears to be a saved Instagram story, a man who the woman calls "Bari" attempts to pull the covers off her body and can be heard saying, "You fucked my assistant, now you're going to suck my dick." As the woman tries to escape, Bari slaps her butt and seems to follow her off-camera. The video is captioned "What that mouth do."

The video first appeared on Instagram via @soledout, it then made the rounds on Twitter, leading Bari to address the controversy in a now-deleted tweet.

Ian Connor, who has faced his fair share of sexual assault allegations, has appeared to insert himself into the situation online (Bari and Connor were reportedly involved in a physical altercation in Paris last year). Yesterday, Connor claimed he has other videos of Bari and tweeted an image of a girl who Twitter users are pointing to as a girl Bari used to accuse Ian Connor of sexual assault.

For obvious reasons, we will not be sharing the video in question, it can be found on Twitter if you still wish to see it. Be warned many may find the footage triggering.

PAPER reached out for comment on the allegations, but Bari's team chose not to comment. Whatever the truth is behind the video, it will no doubt be irrevocably detrimental to Bari's career.

Image via BFA

