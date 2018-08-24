In addition to his high-concept Moncler Genius collection, which debuted in Milan this February, Pierpaolo Piccioli partnered with the heritage performance-wear label on a capsule of outerwear for Valentino. Originally seen in the women's pre-fall and men's fall 2018 collections, the assortment of white, black, and green jackets features Piccioli's new logo for the house, the letters "VTLN" in a bold, white all-caps font. A piece of the label's heritage also appears in the capsule: a white tiger motif from Valentino's fall 1967-1968 haute couture collection interrupts the goose down-stuffed tiers transforming the classic puffer.

Valentino x Moncler is available at Valentino boutiques and online starting August 26.

Images Courtesy of Valentino