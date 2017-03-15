Urban Decay just announced on Instagram that it will soon drop a limited edition collection (date TBA) in collaboration with the estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat.



It appears that the collection will include three lipsticks, three eyeliners, two eyeshadow palettes and a four-pan blush palette. Each item will include images by the late great New York artist, known for his iconic collages and graffiti-style art. The makeup brand notes the collection will be "seriously" limited. Translation: it will sell out fast.

Though it may seem surprising than an artist famous for his underground vibe would become a virtual ambassador for a major beauty line, this isn't the first time Basquiat's estate has attached the artist's name to a brand. Past collaborations have included Supreme, Uniqlo, and even alice + olivia.

As Urban Decay noted on one of its teaser Instagram posts, "Beauty Junkies know art is makeup, makeup is art." In other words, green is green no matter which industry you're in.

[h/t Harper's Bazaar]

Image via Instagram