How woke are you on a level of one to sustainable produce? That's what I thought - no way near as woke as environmentalist/actor/eternal fuckboi Leonardo DiCaprio.

Turns out Leo now wants to you to eat sustainable frozen seafood, investing in LoveTheWild – a fish company that specializes in sustainable fishing. Sustainable = woke.

"Seafood is a primary source of protein for nearly a billion people — but climate change, acidification, and overfishing are putting increased pressure on our oceans' natural stability," DiCaprio said via press release (i.e. the only way he communicates with mortals). "LoveTheWild's approach to sustainable, responsible aquaculture is promoting the development of a secure and environmentally conscious solution to feeding our planet's growing population."



You can pick up Leo's products nationwide including (you guessed it!) your friendly, neighborhood Wholefoods. How much on a scale of one to Romeo + Juliet Leo DiCaprio do you love it? That's what I thought – a whole lot.

Forever praying for Lance Bass to come out with an organic instant pancake mix line. Dreams are free.



