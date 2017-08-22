



August- the month of long hot days, peaches, and swimming. The end of the summer. These are the highlights for this month.





PEACHES AND MINI FLORALS



Mini floral dresses are perfect for hot days.

Dusty wears dress by Rosie Assoulin.





SUMMER WITH MONIKA



Ingmar Bergman films all month long.

Summertime dreaming.





MOONLIGHT SWIM

Boy's summer beach look : Blue Hawaii.

Kentaro wears top by Orlebar Brown, shorts by Prada and bat by Frescobol Carioca.

Atticus wears sunglasses by Linda Farrow, shorts by Prada and bat by Frescobol Carioca.

CUPIDS



Sweet end of the summer in a song.

BARE MINIMUM

This is the time of year to do all your chores in your undies - or in nothing at all.

Caroline wears shorts by Only Hearts and hangs Only Hearts lingerie to dry.





Photographer & Styling: Tasmin Meyer Ersahin

Videographer: Sofia Dieck

Models: Dusty Rose Ryan, Kentaro Tomoi, Atticus Jones, Caroline Jayna

Hair & Makeup: Cari Duprey @ Wilhelmina using M.A.C. Cosmetics

Stylist Assistant: Carsten Scherma

Photo Assistant: Delia Cunningham

Shot on Hasselblad