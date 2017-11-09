Feminist punk hero Viv Albertine, who already had a cushy corner office in our hearts from her years as a guitarist for The Slits, made us DOUBLE love her when we read her epic memoir, Clothes, Clothes, Clothes, Music Music Music, Boys, Boys, Boys, and TRIPLE love her when she defaced that Punk exhibit that ignored women. (If you haven't read her first memoir yet, please know that the opening line is "Here we go then, (genital) warts an' all." and purchase immediately.)

Happily for us, we found out today that we'll have reason to quadruple love her in spring 2018 when she releases her second memoir To Throw Away Unopened. According to press release, the book will tackle her relationship with her mother, and the "intricate power dynamics between women over generations." Book clubs, assemble!









