Thousands of people gathered in Times Square today to protest Trump's ban on Muslims entering the country. The rally was led by Russell Simmons, Imam Shamsi Ali, Rabbi Marc Schneier, Daisy Khan, and Women's March on Washington co-organizer Linda Sarsour.

"Our Muslim brothers and sisters have not only been demonized but they've been the victims," Simmons said at the event. "So we are here today to show middle America our beautiful signs and through our actions and intentions that they have been mislead. That the seeds of hate that were small, and maybe just ignorance, cannot be watered and that hate cannot grow because we are a system promoting love."

People posted pictures and media to Twitter with the hashtag #IAmMuslimToo to voice solidarity with those being targeted.













Beautiful day to be a part of the resistance #IAmAMuslimToo pic.twitter.com/TwkOFtZaTC

— John Devanney (@johndevanney) February 19, 2017







Thank you to all those who helped make #IAmAMuslimToo rally happen. Feeling so blessed and grateful. You are hope. pic.twitter.com/eOCQbW0djA

— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) February 19, 2017











Header photo via John Devanney/Twitter