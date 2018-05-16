Everyone's favorite Brit pop star Charli XCX is currently opening for Taylor Swift on the Reputation tour, and while the tour only just kicked off a couple of weeks ago, Charli's already shared plenty of footage from the road. Taylor may be working to rehabilitate her public image, but her steady stream of career-making bops are undeniable, and Charli took to Instagram to share her top ten favorite Taylor anthems. Given Charli's electro-pop sound, it's not surprising many of her picks were from 1989 and Reputation (and didn't include Swift's earlier country days).

Related | Taylor, Charli, and Camila: The Feminism Behind Their 'Reputation' Tour

Below, Charli's top 10:



10. "I Knew You Were Trouble"

9. "Style"

8. "Gorgeous"

7. "Welcome To New York"

6. "Delicate"

5. "End Game"

4. "22"

3. "Love Story"

2. "Blank Space"

1. "Wildest Dreams"

Image via Getty

