Over a decade after they first started as a small skateboarding shop in New York, Supreme is a household name. The streetwear brand proves just this after their auction in Paris last Wednesday dubbed, "CREAM" for "Cash Rules Everything Around Me."

Hypebeast reports that 94% of the items on display were sold. The streetwear news site says, "The highest sale of the auction was for a 2017 Supreme x Louis Vuitton trunk that sold for $104,312 USD. Next, KAWS' 4 Foot Companionfrom 2007 went for $95,108 USD, while a Supreme skateboard trunk rounded out the biggest sellers, priced at $73,632 USD."

Images via Getty

