



Waiting. [ mensrightsactivia]





Pretty girl [ Pimpawan]





Sensual shoutout to rye chips [mensrightsactivia]





Meditate on this [ mensrightsactivia]





Actually meditate on this [ weirdwideweb]





Actually... meditate on this. [ weirdwideweb]









NOW WAKE THE HELL UP









Short story prompt [harinef]













Iconic. [nochillatall]









*ahem* [ mensrightsactivia]









It's a show about frenemies that keep running into each other. This might bring up some feelings. [OMGHI]





A good boy is hard to find [ weirdwideweb]





Looks to try [pettycentral]





where da hunks at? [killifishes]









That old lady at the supermarket is a real one [NormanFreeman]





Meanwhile, on Tumblr... [ mynameisdriftwood]









Where is the lie? [ weirdwideweb]





feel it [squeefz]





No further questions, your honor [ weirdwideweb]









There were a lot of good gifs this week. [ weirdwideweb]









Why does this clap so hard? [pettycentral]





I mean [remixgodsuede]





I MEAN [remixgodsuede]









Whoever decided that Scarface would make an appropriate elementary school play... thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. [nochillatall]





Mood





BYE [harinef]





Happy Sunday, and donate to the ACLU!