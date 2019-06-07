Though the brand itself may be over 30-years-old, Versace Jeans Couture is still a formidable force in luxury fashion as proven by their streetwear-inspired Fall/Winter 2019 collection — brought to life by photographer Quil Lemons with a little help from e-commerce vanguard, SSENSE.

A collection focused on placing "archival prints and colorways on unconventional fabrics," Versace Jeans Couture wanted to create clothes and accessories that bridge the gap between streetwear and tradition luxury — whether it be through fannypacks, sneakers, or printed leggings.

"When creating the new collection for Versace Jeans Couture I focused my attention on the juxtaposition of the apparently opposite worlds of denim and couture," Donatella Versace said in a statement. "The idea I had in mind was to elevate streetwear not only in terms of quality, but most importantly in creativity and details. This collection is meant for people who know what they want, who own their style because they have a strong personality and a sense of individuality. Boys and girls who don't want to be necessarily labelled in one way or another, but who want to be able to express themselves through their fashion choices."

And in this spirit, SSENSE (which is the exclusive North American retailer for the new collection) has also created an immersive art installation — dubbed "REBIRTH" — which is meant to be a reflection of Versace's past, present, and future as well. On display at SSENSE MONTRÉAL from June 6-20, the exhibit features everything from 3D-printed sculptures to displays tracing the evolution of the brand itself. As such, all the art pieces revolve around a reflection of and aim to reestablish the brand as a transgressive, irreverent tastemaker dedicated to pushing the boundaries of youth-centric design.

Check out Lemons' entire editorial — featuring seven of his mentors including model Maya Monés and musician Khalif Diouf — via SSENSE.com, and see the pieces, below.