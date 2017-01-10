True angels on earth, Simone Biles and Aly Raisman are in Sports Illustrated's annual Swimsuit Issue. Be still my beating heart.

Images emerged today from the shoot with the Olympic medallists at World Champions Center, the North Houston Skate Park, and the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden and, let me tell you, they're pretty freaking sexy.

Here's Simone gracefully doing a handstand/split situation to reinforce all of our feelings of inadequacy:



And here's Aly whose calf muscles alone have me THIS CLOSE to throwing my laptop off a cliff:





Then there's this behind-the-scenes vid of the duo casually contorted in a number of impossible positions, while maintaining so much chill.





MJ Day, Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit editor, said Aly and Simone "represent all that is beautiful and strong and inspiring in women today."

"Women that are not only elite athletes, that are captivating and impressive in their own professional accomplishments (lots and lots of Olympic gold medals between them), but strikingly sexy and beautiful in front of photographer James Macari's lens."

Same, tbh.





[h/t Cosmopolitan]