Shawn Mendes, the 20-year-old Canadian who released his third self-titled album this year, appeared at the 2018 Video Music Awards wearing a tailored panel suit from Paul Smith Fall 2018. He's nominated for three VMAs tonight — Best Pop Video, Best Cinematography, Best Direction — all recognizing his hit single, "In My Blood."

"I'm just doing what I love, which is my tailoring," Smith told Vogue about his Fall 2018 collection. "As you know, Milan was very sportswear and very trainers. But I wear suits every day of my life and I love them."

Paul Smith Fall 2018

Watch Shawn Mendes' "In My Blood," below.

Photos via Getty