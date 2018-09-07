Womenswear designer Ulla Johnson showed her spring collection at New York Fashion Week. The designs, worn by racially diverse models, were a decadent array of ruffles, textured stripes, a subtle color palette of beige, peach, and lemon (with dramatic splashes of black), and, true to Johnson's signature: ethereal, bohemian chic. We were also very excited to see Serpentwithfeet, on theme but standing out in a royal blue blazer paired with a gorgeous multi-hued patterned skirt, giving what he calls "gay Hotep" realness. He was on the runway singing soil cuts during the presentation. Is there a pairing more graceful? We'll wait, but meantime, catch the action below.

Related | Serpentwithfeet Is In Full Bloom

