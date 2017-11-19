The occasion? The wedding of one Serena Williams to Alexis Ohanian.

The venue? The Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday night.



The theme? Beauty and the Beast.

The guest list? Packed with fellow queens like Beyonce, Ciara and Kim Kardashian West.

And the dress? Alexander McQueen, baby.

See Vogue's full exclusive of the wedding here and swoon with us over Williams in her custom-designed dress and over $3.5 million worth of jewels.