Serena Williams, who is co-hosting this year's "Notes on Camp"-themed Met Gala alongside Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, and Gucci's Alessandro Michele, found a way to wear Nike x Off White on fashion's fanciest red carpet. She paired her neon yellow Air Force Ones with a fluffy (and yes, slightly Camp) Atelier Versace gown. #ComfyCamp! Let's get it trending.

We shouldn't have expected any less. Williams wore sneakers to her own wedding, as well as close pal Meghan Markle's. Well, Markle's after party at least. Queen Elizabeth probably wouldn't have taken too kindly to a street wear moment — but at the Met Gala, Virgil Abloh sportswear is more than welcome.

