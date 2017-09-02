Serena Williams Gives Birth to a Baby Girl
Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl yesterday (no name shared yet) in West Palm Beach, Florida. The child is the first for Williams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
The baby girl was appropriately born as the US Open is underway.
Last month, Williams held an adorable 1950s-style baby shower with friends including Ciara, Eva Longoria and Kelly Rowland in attendance.
Congratulations to the whole family!
[h/t The Cut]
Image via BFA
