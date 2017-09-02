Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl yesterday (no name shared yet) in West Palm Beach, Florida. The child is the first for Williams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The baby girl was appropriately born as the US Open is underway.

Congratulations to @serenawilliams for giving birth to a baby girl!



Sending you ❤️ from your friends & family at the #USOpen and @WTA! pic.twitter.com/zv8HW0dDTN

— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2017

Last month, Williams held an adorable 1950s-style baby shower with friends including Ciara, Eva Longoria and Kelly Rowland in attendance.







Congratulations to the whole family!





Congratulations @SerenaWilliams and @alexisohanian on your beautiful baby girl! ...Auntie Karlie is ready to babysit 😍🎈

— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) September 2, 2017









Congratulations to my girl @SerenaWilliams & Alex Ohanian on your new baby girl! So happy for you guys! ❤️

— Ciara (@ciara) September 1, 2017





