Sunday marks the 24th anniversary of the death of the Queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. The legendary Latina singer and fashion icon was fatally shot by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, on March 31, 1995 — a few weeks shy of her 24th birthday.

From the day she debuted with "Como La Flor" in the '80s, to the day she died, Selena was a huge inspiration for many Latinx folx all over the world for her style, her talent, and her beautiful persona. Many are still mourning the loss of such a great artist, but celebrating her memory as it lives on through her continued legacy.

Here are some of the sweetest dedications to Selena:

All hail la reina! You will never be forgotten, and we all hope to catch your concerts in heaven.

