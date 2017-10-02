Alexander Wang and Adidas Originals are starting to become like salt and pepper, or Kurt and Goldie: a combination that never disappoints. Their collaboration is still going strong, and in advance of their second drop of the Season 2 collection this Saturday, October 7, they have revealed every piece you can expect to cop alongside a new ad campaign shot by Juergen Teller and starring models like Selena Forrest, Stella Lucia, and Otis Giovanni.

Much like their previous collaborations, the new range features 36 different unisex appeal and footwear pieces that seamlessly combine Wang's fashion rebel attitude with Adidas's knack for sleek durability. But things are much more bold and vivid this time around. Tracksuits and jackets are given bold lime green and royal blue hues, while the shoes are much softer in tone yet vivid in textures and patterns, with an expert use of suede and color-blocking. And of course, logo mania is in full effect, as you would want from Adidas and Wang.

See the lookbook featuring Teller's campaign and every piece from the upcoming drop below.

Images: Alexander Wang

Lookbook photos: Juergen Teller