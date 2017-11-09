Models, musicians, and more came out for a private dinner at Flower Shop in New York City hosted by PAPER and Burberry. The event was celebrating the iconic British brand's latest collection, bringing in fabulous guests, like PAPER fall cover star Duckie Thot, Michael Fassbender, Skepta, Olivia Culpo, Paloma Elsesser, Violet Chachki, Leigh Lezark and more. Check out the slideshow below for a sneak peek at the intimate evening.