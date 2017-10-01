The sixth day of Paris Fashion Week has brought us highly anticipated shows from Givenchy, Balenciaga, and Valentino, among others, but it also attracted perhaps the most amazing list of celebrities of Fashion Month so far. The legendary Cate Blanchett and Julianne Moore made appearances alongside Fashion Week regulars Salma Hayek and Robin Wright. Lily Collins, Rooney Mara, and Fergie also sat front row at Givenchy, while the HAIM sisters pulled a double feature, donning two different stunning coordinated looks at Givenchy and Valentino. See all the fab photos of these icons and even more guests below.

Images via Getty

