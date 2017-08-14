When Rei Kawakubo said, "For something to be beautiful it doesn't have to be pretty," she may as well have been talking about Mexican menswear brand Sánchez-Kane. The same goes for Nicolas Ghesquière, who claimed interesting fashion must "reflect our time. You have to witness your own moment." Sanchez-Kane, a "Mexican clothing brand curated by emotional chaos," more than embraces both legends' advice — recycling all in our society that isn't so pretty into beautiful, boundary-breaking clothing.

The label is the eponymous brainchild of Barbara Sánchez-Kane, who describes her work as a "Mexican clothing brand curated by emotional chaos," designed for the man who is mutually as sensitive as he is macho. Sánchez-Kane's debut at Mens Fashion Week this past July, shook the industry to it's core. Her collection both champions androgyny and refuses to shy away from the bizarre, somehow both avant-garde and ready-to-wear all at once. Expect Palomo Spain-esque male corsets, as well as pastels and de-constructed skin-showing suits, all designed for wearers seeking to subvert society's patriarchal construct, or, simply, men without fear.





