German chancellor Angela Merkel has done a complete 180 on her stance on gay marriage, allowing a free vote on the issue in German Parliament which could be held as soon as this Friday. In fact, Merkel personally requested the vote when she was pressed on the issue by a gay man during a live interview with women's magazine Brigitte, saying that she would like to see Parliament move towards a "vote of conscience" on the issue.

Merkel and her political party, the Christian Democratic Union, previously opposed same-sex marriage to keep in line with "traditional family values" and due to concerns about children, which she now agrees are unfounded. "If the state gives a homosexual couple children to take care of, I can no longer argue this issue simply on the question of child welfare," she said in the interview. "These are issues that greatly concern me." Same-sex unions are legally permitted in Germany, but the country lags greatly behind their European neighbors and world nations like the UK and US when it comes to the right of gay marriage and the ability for gay couples to adopt children.

Following her surprising statement, German politicians took to Twitter and called for a vote to legalize same-sex marriage as soon as possible. Martin Schulz, leader of the country's Social Democratic Party, tweeted in his native language, "We will push through marriage equality. This week." If the powerful parties opposing the CDU work together, the vote will likely pass and same-sex marriage could be officially legalized by the end of this week.

