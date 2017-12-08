In partnership with Polaroid Originals, Ryan McGinley selected five rising photographers to shoot images for an exhibition he curated in NYC's Lower East Side. The 40-year-old image-maker first established himself using the instant camera, capturing more than 10,000 polaroid portraits between 1998 and 2003, many of which have since been showcased in major museums.
McGinley's choices were a symbolic "passing of the torch," recognizing young talent as the future of a practice he famously dominated years ago. Marcus Branch, Rochelle Brockington, Hunter Abrams, Sabrina Santiago and Myles Loftin were all in the roster, ushering in a digital generation's fresh approach to Polaroid photography.
Learn more about each of McGinley's selections, below, and how they're transforming the practice for today's world.