Myles Loftin (@goldenpolaroid)

What perspective are you bringing to polaroid photography for the digital generation?

"With the Polaroids I did for the show, I was bringing together quite a few elements that inspired me and guided my artistic process. I photographed a couple different subjects, and obviously I was really inspired by their personalities and their personal sense of style. This became the focal point of the series, and I pretty much let my subject's personality guide the direction of the photos. I was also inspired by the past. As this project was a symbolic torch passing between the past of instant photography to its present and future, I felt it was only right to look into the work of past iconic instant photographers: Andy Warhol, Antonio Lopez and Ryan McGinley all had unique approaches to instant photography, which I incorporated elements of into my own work. I would consider my approach to instant photography as an amalgam of myself, those who have come before me, and those who stand in front of my camera."